Back in 2019, we saw the rerelease of two classic Super Nintendo games from Disney—The Lion King and Aladdin. These are two tough as nails side-scrollers designed to be near impossible for a child to beat so their parents would rent the game multiple times or eventually buy it. Though curiously, The Jungle Book was missing from this package. Well now two years later, it’s being added in what is now call ed the Disney Classic Games Collection. Pre-orders are up on Amazon and you can get your copy for $30. The collection is set to release on November 9.