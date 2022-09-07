2K Megahits Game Bundle for Covenant House | Pay $16 or More | Humble bundle

Humble Bundle has partnered with Covenant House to bring you a bundle of excellent games on the cheap. Its mission is to provide housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness and y ou can be a significant part of that effort simply by buying some video games. An array of games from 2K have been bundled together. You can pay what you want to support the cause, but if you want access to some of the big hits like Borderlands 3, The Bioshock Collection, XCOM: The Ultimate Collection, and Sid Meier’s Civilizatrion VI, you’ll have to pay at least $16. But hey, that’s hardly anything compared to the $663 value you’re getting from all 18 games combined. Also, it’s going toward doing some good.