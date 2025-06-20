Play Over 20,000 of the Best Games of the '80s and '90s With This $90 Handheld

If you're an old-school gamer of a certain age, or just a big fan of retro gaming, prepare yourself for a time warp. The Retropian X is just one USB-C rechargeable handheld console, but it has over 20,000 games from the '80s and '90s preloaded and ready for you to play, and you can add even more via microSD. This amazing console is just $90 right now at StackSocial, 30% below its $120 retail price.

Switching between the thousands of games on the Retropian X doesn't require changing out any cartridges or cords, just an easy navigation of the home-screen menu. You can even add more games of your choosing via Wi-Fi download, or by loading them onto a microSD card. Games from over 30 retro systems are compatible, and the Retropian's open-source Linux operating system comes preconfigured for retro emulation. With the ultimate portability of a handheld console, the Retropian X can provide virtually endless gaming possibilities whereever you want. Take advantage of StackSocial's 30% markdown on the Retropian X and bring home the ultimate retro gaming handheld for just $90.