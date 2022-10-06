Mann Magnets Gears Toys for Kids | $29 | 6% Off | Amazon



Hey kids, let’s LEARN! No, really , these Mann Magnets Gear Toys are a simple and stylish way for kids to learn to problem solve in a STEM setting. With this set, kids can group and design, creating more complex gears as they learn. On the parental side, these also create spati al awareness and refine motor skills. M ade of beech wood and magnets, the gears attach to a smooth metallic surface —so they’ll be able to spin their contraptions when they’ve attached them. These are for playing together too—think of the set as a collaborative game for siblings. Mann Magnets are Montessori-inspired, with the goal to feed inquisitive minds. Kids love building stuff so ... get those kids inspired!