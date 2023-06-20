Period care can be a drag, particularly if you’re young and trying to find products that work best for you. That’s where Pinkie comes in. This company designed the first organic custom-sized pads for tweens, so they know something about how to make products that work for school-aged girls. Their pads come in a range of convenient sizes, and they also make a super-smart First Period Prep Pouch. You can check out the full line at Target now.

One of Pinkie's signature features is their patent-pending baggie wrappers for individual pads. These come in cute colors and a cloth-like material that's handy for storing pads before you use them and disposing of them afterward. Smart, straightforward solutions — that's the approach that informs Pinkie's mission of making puberty less complicated for girls.