NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill | $549 | Amazon

We’re already eleven days into the new year and although you did say you were going to start walking, or even running, every day, maybe you forgot about January weather , or you thought you were more resilient against the cold than you are. But listen, who cares about all of that? It’s 2022, baby! We have indoor running equipment! That’s right—you can run in the comfort of your own home, listening to your own tunes via the Bluetooth connection and integrated speakers on this NordicTrack treadmill, and not only that, with the 15% discount at Amazon, you’ll save $100 on the deal. After you buy, you may find you need a little motivation or guidance, and that’s perfectly okay—we all do now and again, don’t we?

Handily, this treadmill comes with a 30 day trial membership for iFit, NordicTrack’s on-demand workout program, designed specifically for your equipment. With the subscription, your equipment will auto-adjust to suit your workouts, which can simulate walking and running in real locations around the world. The whole unit also folds up, using a hydraulic assist to fold up easily, so you don’t have to trip over your treadmill all day when you’re not using it.