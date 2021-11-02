Far Cry 6: Limited Edition (XBO/XSX) | $50 | Walmart

Far Cry 6: Limited Edition (PS4) | $50 | Walmart

Far Cry 6: Limited Edition (PS5) | $50 | Walmart

Ubisoft’s latest open-world sandbox is here, upping the anty once again by casting Giancarlo Esposito as the entry’s villain, Antón Castillo. This is now the second actor of the Breaking Bad U niverse to show off his evil chops in the series as Michael Mando provided the voice and look of Far Cry 2's Vaas, then went on to join Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul as Nacho. Anyway, I’ve yet to play any of the Far Cry games so pretty much all I know here is Giancarlo Esposito. And that seems to be exactly what the marketing department is going for. My mom saw the commercial and thought he was starring in a new movie coming out. The game is out now and Walmart has it for $10 off.

Limited edition from Walmart includes a free exclusive double-sided 24 inch wide by 14.5 inch tall Premium Cloth Banner showcasing the Discover Yara billboard from the Ministerio de Turismo. Buy for $50 at Walmart

