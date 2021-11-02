Ubisoft’s latest open-world sandbox is here, upping the anty once again by casting Giancarlo Esposito as the entry’s villain, Antón Castillo. This is now the second actor of the Breaking Bad Universe to show off his evil chops in the series as Michael Mando provided the voice and look of Far Cry 2's Vaas, then went on to join Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul as Nacho. Anyway, I’ve yet to play any of the Far Cry games so pretty much all I know here is Giancarlo Esposito. And that seems to be exactly what the marketing department is going for. My mom saw the commercial and thought he was starring in a new movie coming out. The game is out now and Walmart has it for $10 off.