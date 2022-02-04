HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset (PS4/PS5) | $25 | Amazon

I finally got my hands on a PS5 back in January. This is my first Playstation console since the PS2. I had been an Xbox boy since. I was a bit surprised opening up the box to see new consoles no longer come with headsets, even the little cheap pair that’s just good enough to get the job done. If you were disappointed to not have a way to chat with friends out the box, you can still join in the fun without putting much of a dent in your wallet. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core g aming h eadset is compatible with both PS4 and PS5 and it’s marked down to just $25. It has passive noise canceling and can be used for both chat and in-game audio. Get it while it’s $15 off.