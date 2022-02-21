Desklab 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor | $290 | StackSocial

Whether you just have a tiny workspace, or you like to work out in the world and have become accustomed to a certain standard of living (the dual monitor standard I mean), this Desklab portable 4K touchscreen monitor could get you that fix. It’s a plug & play screen that is super portable, weighs 1.3lbs, is only .23" thick, and features a 15.6" screen, so it should fit right into anywhere your laptop fits, making it a perfect travel companion and extra screen for your busy self. It also has built-in hifi speakers, 2 USB-C ports, one Micro USB port, one Mini HDMI port, and one Aux port for headphone audio. It’s powered by USB-C, and includes one USB-C cable, as well as an HDMI to Mini HDMI cable. It’s marked off by $410 right now to $290. If you’ve been looking for a tidy little 4K monitor like this, now is the time, because this sale runs today only!

