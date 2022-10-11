43" TCL Class 4-Series Google TV | $224 | Amazon



Hoping to score a new TV for cheap? The 43" TCL Class 4-Series is capable of delivering 4K and HDR all for just $224 thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It’s got Google Assistant built-in, allowing you to use your voice to browse shows, find movies, play music, and more. Google can also curate personalized recommendations for you. Just ask “what should I watch?” Add to a watchlist in your Google searches and cast to the TV directly from your phone.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $224 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 8 0% off.