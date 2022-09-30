SanDisk 200GB Ultra MicroSDXC | $24 | Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC | $31 | Amazon

Whether you’re a photographer or videographer or gamer with a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, we love a good deal on an SD card. I know when I’m recording stuff, I like that have several extra on me just for the peace of mind that my camera won’t hit capacity by the end of the shoot–especially when shooting in 4K. They also make wonderful expansions for the Nintendo Switch and would be my number one accessory to purchase before anything else after getting your hands on the portable gaming console. Amazon has a 200GB SanDisk Ultra down for $24 and a 256GB SanDisk Extreme down to $31. Nintendo gamers, note that you won’t get much benefit from the faster read/write speeds on the Extreme since the Switch only goes to 100MB/s, but if you’re a videographer recording 4K footage the Extreme will be a must.