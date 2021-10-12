Collection of Mana | $20 | Best Buy

It’s time to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $10 Collection of Mana (Nintendo Switch) Adventure with friends

Experience three RPG classics in Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana with local multiplayer support. Buy for $20 at Best Buy

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/01/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/12/2021.