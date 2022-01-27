PowerA Extreme Party Pack (3 GameCube-Style Wireless Controllers) | $102 | Amazon

Some folks would consider using anything other than a GameCube controller in Super Smash Brothers as an afront against Galeem. This argument has persisted for three more Smash Bros. games and three more console generations since Melee and the GameCube’s release. I’m no Smash purist, but even I do prefer the layout. It just makes sense to me while pummeling up Kirby as Mario. Unfortunately, getting your hands on a new GameCube controller is near impossible. That’s why Power A has stepped in to fill that void with their wireless GameCube-style controllers. You can get the extreme pack which comes with three different color variants. You’ll get a black one and a purple one to honor the systems they’re inspired from as well as a gray one which gives off Wavebird vibes—many folks’ first-ever wireless controller, me included. The extreme pack is $18 off at Amazon.