The healing properties of tea tree oil cannot be understated. It’s amazing for your skin, hair, nails, and everything in between. If your feet are needing some extra TLC, this Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak, now $11 at Amazon, is a great way to get it. It can help treat athlete’s foot, toe odor, and other maladies that affect your feet. What’s more, it’ll help your feet and nails look healthier and more conditioned. And in terms of the self-care route, you can expect the soak to help soothe your aching, tired feet, too. There’s a blend of peppermint, menthol, and wintergreen combined with the tea tree oil, so you can expect a blast of minty freshness with the soak. Skip the spa and pamper your feet at home. You’ll be glad that you did.