Pack for Spring Break With Away’s Hardside Suitcases

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Whether it’s Spring Break, you’re going on a family vacation, or you’re one half of a love-torn long distance relationship, it’s time to upgrade your luggage. Away’s polycarbonate exterior is lightweight —so you can still overpack your emotional and physical baggage if you want. They’re designed for that, with built-in compression and organization that keeps your stuff together.

The Medium | $345 | Away



Away’s new colorway, Sand, is a neutral that recalls beachside vacations or Frank Herbert’s Dune. Pair with the Carry-On for about $50 off— they nest inside each other when not in use. But trust me, a really good Away suitcase will make you want to book more trips. Away we go!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $345 at Away