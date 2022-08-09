Roc kpals SP003 100W Foldable Solar Panel | $160 | Clip Coupon + Promo Code KINJASP3

It’s great to have a generator with you when you go camping to keep all your devices charged, but how do you keep the generator itself charged? Solar panels. With ten different sizes of connectors, the Rockpals folding solar panel is compatible with just about every solar generator on the market. You’ll have no problem getting a 200Wh generator to capacity in just 3 hours. It can fold up into a compact rectangle with a handle at the top for easy portability . There is a coupon you can clip on the item page to save $30 , but you can save an additional $10 after entering the code KINJASP3 at checkout.