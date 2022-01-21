Homemaid Shoe Rack | $49 | Amazon | Promo Code 10XRYJYJ



You swore you were going to get organized this year, but now we’re three weeks into January and your front hall closet isn’t looking any better than it did in December. But it’s okay! You can regain your sense of power over the things in your home with a $49 three-tiered Homemaid Shoe Rack from Amazon. It’s normally $55, but enter promo code 10XRYJYJ at checkout (or click the link above) to save yourself a little extra. So not only will you have a clean, modern, impossible-to-break-or-somehow-ruin bench for everyone’s shoes, but you’ll have saved money on it, too. 2022? Back on track.