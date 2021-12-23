Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker | $52 | Amazon



Just in time to whip up a hungover New Year’s Day brunch (as it won’t arrive before Christmas), it’s a deal the looks of which I’ve never seen. Though, admittedly, I only came aboard at the end of October. Anyway, the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker is down to $52 at Amazon. Just how much of a discount is that? Literally 71%, as it normally retails for $185. This kitchen fave is made from stainless steel, and includes lights and sounds indicating waffles are “ready to bake” and “ready to eat”. It includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates to really class up your breakfast. Not a fan of waffles? There’s a 4-slot pancake plate included, too. You can trust me on this one; I worked at a waffle place senior year of college. I’d never steer you wrong. A bout this, at least .