Western Digital Black SN750 500GB SSD | $55 | Amazon

If your PC could do with a speed boost, an SSD is a great way to get one if you haven’t upgraded already. Newer motherboards have an M.2 slot with support for NVME drives like Western Digital’s 500GB Black, which is up for a great price of $55 right now. Read speeds can reach up to 3,3430 megabytes per second, while write caps out at 2,600, which means your apps and games will load ultra fast, and you won’t need to babysit large file transfers for very long at all. Not this is not compatible with PS5.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 09/02/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/17/2021.