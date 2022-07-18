Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse | $38 | Amazon



PC gaming is something that starts off expensive and only really gets pricier from there. The rig itself is one thing, but if you want to max out your potential, you need good peripherals. This Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse happens to be one of the best on the market, and today it’s 46% off at only $38. This beautiful gaming mouse has a 20k DPI optical sensor that auto-calibrates to mouse mats to reduce cursor drift, is three times faster than most mechanical switches, and has RGB lights capable of 16.8 million colors, eight programmable buttons to suit whatever game you’re playing, and feels wireless thanks to the drag-f ree cord. It’s one of the best gaming mice for a reason, so make sure you get on this quickly while it’s on sale.