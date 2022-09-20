Victrola Vintage Suitcase Record Player | $42 | Amazon

Vinyl records are back. There’s bee n a giant push for bands and artists to release their music on records for collectors and enthusiasts. Heck, we’re even getting a steady release of video game soundtracks on Vinyl. My cousin owns the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack which just puts a smile on my face to know that it exists. Though if you want to actually listen to any of these vinyls, you’ll need a record player. The Victrola v intage s uitcase r ecord p layer is currently $48 off at Amazon. It’s also Bluetooth so you can use it as a speaker for your phone to stream your Spotify playlists or whatever else you want queued up.