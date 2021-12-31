DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set | $26 | Amazon

Unless you live alone, you probably have a bunch of holes in your screwdriver bit set. It’s nothing to be ashamed of, friend, we’ve all not only been there, we’re there right now. There are people who don’t have this problem, but if you’re one of them, you don’t have to tell us. We know you. We respect you. But we can’t be you. It’s for the rest of you that I present this deal on a now-$26, 71-piece screwdriver bit set, complete with nut drivers and a screwdriver to put everything in, and a nice, clear-topped plastic case so you can bring the family together around the table, pop it open, and have The Talk about returning the bits whence they came. It won’t work, but you’ll feel authoritative in that moment, and won’t that be nice?