Oakley’s 50% Off Sale Slashes Sunglasses and Streetwear Just in Time for Your Fall Fits

Oakley just opened the vault for a rare 50% off markdown, and it covers far more than last season’s leftovers. Classic frames, lifestyle sunnies that pair with office wear, even performance apparel and hoodies, the whole shebang is sitting at half price right now. That means you should get in on this sale like, yesterday.

Signature sunglasses styles like the Flak, Holbrook, and Frogskins are all hiding in the sale roster, alongside polarized lenses built to kill glare on fall hikes or late-season bike rides. Prescription-ready SKUs qualify, too, so you can plug in your RX online and still lock in the discount instead of paying optometrist-office premiums.

The fashion section is worth a scroll once you’ve grabbed eyewear. Oakley’s technical tees, fleece joggers, and water-repellent windbreakers ride that line between gym gear and street style, comfortable enough for weekend trips, sharp enough for coffee runs afterward.

Because Oakley doesn’t run site-wide sales like this often, the sizes and lens colors you actually want can vanish in a few refreshes. Toss your must-haves in the cart first, check out, then circle back to browse for add-ons. Shipping is free over the usual threshold, returns stay painless, and the brand’s warranty still applies even at clearance-level pricing.

Be sure to head over and grab what you want right now before the sale is over -- you can still have your pick of the good stuff while it's available.