No Man’s Sky (XBO) | $20 | Walmart

Not too long ago, a recommendation for No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. This game of space exploration had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past several years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history— completely turning things around with its Next update. The overhauls has been so successful, it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game— beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yeah , laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is a good game now. It’s become the game it was meant to be all along. If you’re curious about seeing this change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version for only $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really see this game shine .

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 02/17/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/01/2021.