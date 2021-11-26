iRobot Roomba i3+ | $399 | Amazon

Chores suck. We all know it, we all endure them, but secretly, we all wish someone else would do them for us. Well, good news if you really specifically hate having to vacuum, because the iRobot Roomba i3+ is going to do it for you, and it’s going to do so at 33% off. This amazing device comes with a stand that allows it to automatically empty and store up to 60 days worth of mess. That means you can basically forget about the idea of vacuuming for nearly two months, then all you have to do is empty the stand and forget about it once more. The iRobot Roomba i3+ is a powerful smart vacuum that’ll learn how best to clean your home as it does so, and you can easily have it get to work as you’re leaving the house thanks to the app too.