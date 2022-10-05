Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) | $17 | Amazon

It’s time to t ake your home into the next century with a set of smart lightbulbs. No longer will you have to get up from the couch to dim the lights to watch a movie. In fact, you can just ask Alexa to dim them or set them to a routine where you just tell Alexa it’s movie time and now they go to the perfect preset level. Change the colors to create a fun atmosphere for holiday parties. A set of two Treatlife smart light bulbs are only $17 after you clip the coupon.

