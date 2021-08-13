Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper | $13 | Amazon



Burnt your popcorn? We’ve all done it. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to this movie theater treat. Trying to figure out the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours can be a pain. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 36 % off this Popcorn Popper.

This deal is only for the three-quart family size popper in pink. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes and fall down on top of the popcorn for an even coating of buttery goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

