It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tools

Never Lose A Screw Again With This Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool With 40% Off

The RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool is an excellent gift for anyone who loves working with their hands

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Image: Jason Coles

RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you, or someone you know, loves tinkering around with woodwork or metalwork, then there’s a high chance that this is a good day to buy something new. That’s because this RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool is on sale for 40% off if you clip the coupon, and it’s a great way to help the user from bending over to pick up anything they drop, as long as it’s metallic. The RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool has a magnetic flashlight on the end of its telescopic body, so not only will you be able to see everything, even if it’s behind somewhere hard to get to, but you’ll be able to grab it with ease as well. It’s a great little gadget and a lovely gift.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeTools