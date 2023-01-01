Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Washer | $25 | 11% Off | Amazon



Mudbuster? I hardly know her. But seriously, folks, dog paws can get downright disgusting. If your dog tries to come running back inside after a particularly muddy time in the yard, don’t despair. You’ve got this portable dog paw washer to save the day. Winter is the worst time for trying to keep your house clean if you have pets. Use this when your dogs come in to quickly remove dirt and snow from their little feet. And it’ll help keep your house reasonably clean, or at least free of snowy or muddy dog pawprints. Just insert your pet’s paw, give it a twist, and dab. No, not like that. This isn’t Fortnite. No, see, like, dab on a towel or a napkin to dry it off. You want clean paws? Here’s the quickest way to get ‘em.