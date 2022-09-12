Apple Watch Series 7 | $129 | Amazon



Smartwatches have become more common thanks to a constant uptick in how impressive the tech inside them is, but also because people know how nice it is not to have to get your phone out all the time. This Apple Watch Series 7 is down by 24% today at $400, and while that’s still a fair bit of money, it’s going to be a good deal for a lot of people. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the most powerful one yet, and offers a huge range of features. This smartwatch can measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, track your sleep , has fall detecting and call call for help if you need it, easily works with other Apple devices, and is ideal for tracking any fitness goals you might have, along with all the usual stuff like being able to answer texts.