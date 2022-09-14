Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds | $90 | Amazon



Good headphones are a joy to have, because music is the sails which help the boat of our soul sail. Something like that, anyway. If you’ve been waiting for some good headphones to come on sale, then today is your lucky day because these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds are down by 40% to $90. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds use 12mm AKG tuned drivers to create realistic sounds and a huge breadth and depth of tones as well, have a fast-charging long-lasting battery, and can use active noise cancelling to help your stay immersed in what you’re listening too, look great, and has an always-on voice assistant to make sure you can order coffee, search for music, or more with just your voice in control.