Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray | $34 | Amazon

Anyone who takes a bath to relax, even on occasion, knows that making the most of it isn’t always easy. Where do you put your phone? Your book? Your sparkling water? The ans wer is, on the Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray, which you can score at Amazon for just $34. This lightweight and expandable tray can be adjusted to fit the width of your tub, and it rocks. You can get it wet without it being an issue. It’s actually difficult to knock out of place, which is great if you, like me, are accidentally extremely clumsy a lot of the time. It even has a built-in ridge designed to hold a wine glass in place. And it works, too ! Eagle-eyed readers will know that yes, this is the exact model our Commerce Strategy Editor Frances Lee recommended in the team Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. As you probably guessed, I have one already. So take it from us when we say: Whether as a treat for yourself or your sweetie, this home spa-ready tray would be worth it at full price . But it’s even better at 15% off.