It’s easy to look at a windshield and think it’s just a sheet of glass. While, yes, if you were on a quiz show and they asked you “What’s a windshield made of?” and you said “glass,” then surely you’d be correct. But windshields, and auto glass in general, have evolved over the years with the addition of advanced safety systems, sensors, cameras, and more.

The windshields of today’s vehicles are jam-packed with all kinds of helpful features, from driver safety systems to rain sensors to heating capabilities. Though you may be surprised by how much all that technology can complicate the process of replacing a broken windshield.

Advanced driver assistance safety systems are common on newer vehicles. Enabled by a forward-facing camera connected to the windshield, these advanced safety systems reduce the risk of collisions through features such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane assist, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, and more.

When your windshield is damaged and needs to be replaced, all of these features are at risk of not working correctly or perhaps at all. This is where you need the professionals. Using Safelite AutoGlass® to handle your replacement means ensuring your ultimate safety. Because it’s not as simple as swapping an old pane of glass for a new one. Safelite’s expert technicians can follow up any windshield replacement with safety system recalibration if your vehicle requires it, keeping you and your loved ones as safe as possible on the road. You’ll be alerted at the time of making an appointment whether your vehicle’s forward-facing camera will need to be recalibrated.

The make and model of your vehicle determine what type of recalibration it requires. The windshield camera may need to go through static calibration, dynamic calibration, or a combination of the two—each with a specific set of requirements to ensure proper recalibration. Static recalibration takes place in the controlled environment of a shop, with the vehicle parked facing a mounted target image. The camera’s sensors are then aligned with the target. Dynamic recalibration requires that the technician drives the vehicle on a well-marked road at a controlled speed. Some vehicles require a combination of static and dynamic recalibration. The experts at Safelite have the tools and knowledge to ensure that after windshield replacement, your car’s safety features work just like the day you brought it home from the lot.

