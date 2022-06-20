Whirling Witchcraft | $27 | Amazon

Stop us if this gets too real; you’re with your friends, all mixing stuff in your cauldrons, and then Janet starts slipping things into yours when you’re looking for your newt eyes and boom: literally. That’s basically what Whirling Witchcraft is all about. You and up to four other players have to try and collect as many powerful ingredients as possible, but also try and overfill everyone else’s. The first person to make their nemesis’ cauldron overflow wins, but you’ll need to keep an eye on yours too.