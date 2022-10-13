Amazon Echo Show 4 - Refurbished | $55 | 39% Off | Amazon

Looking to test the smart home waters? Someone upgraded their Amazon Echo, and now you can upgrade your Amazon Echo too. This refurbished Amazon Echo device has been tested by Amazon for quality assurance and upgraded to the latest software, so it looks and works like new—and has the same warranty as a new device. Obviously, the Echo Show 4 has the same great Alexa features as all the other Amazon devices —control lights, music, and smart TV with your voice. If the Echo Show sounds intriguing, let this 39% off deal entice you!