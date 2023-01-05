Metroid Prime 4 Is Actually Available for Pre-Order

Metroid Prime 4 (Nintendo Switch) | $60 | Amazon

It’s been almost six years since Nintendo first announced that a long-awaited new entry to the Metroid Prime series was underway. It’s also been four years since Nintendo announced Retro Studios would be restarting the game from scratch. Since then, it’s been pretty dead silent in regards to news. As a complete surprise, we got an entirely different Metroid game in the form of Metroid Dread last year. It wouldn’t be too big of a shock if Nintendo made an announcement soon to give a release date and some footage of Metroid Prime 4. This especially seems to be the case considering the game is now available to pre-order. Perhaps we’ll get a new glimpse in the next month, but as of now, you can lock down your copy for its eventual release for $60.