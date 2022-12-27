Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 | $349 | Amazon



If you’ve yet to hop on the VR train, now is a great time to do so. The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), is currently bundled with the games Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is one of the essential games to have on VR—especially when having folks over to try it out. This rhythm game has you wielding two glowing swords to swing and slice through red and blue boxes flying toward your face which coincides with the beat of a song. Think Guitar Hero except it engages your entire body. As for Resident Evil 4, it’s arguably the best game in the series and is one of the best games to have come to the GameCube. A version not a lot of people played was the Wii release that came out a few years later, and honestly, it was one of the few games that really benefit from motion controls. Now we have it in VR which is essentially an enhanced motion control but in first-person and it rocks. Perhaps the best Oculus Quest 2 game. The headset bundle is currently $51 off.