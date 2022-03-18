Jar Jar Binks - The Black Series Figure | $16 | Best Buy

There is a sale right now on a figurine of everyone’s favorite Star Wars hero and secret sith lord, Jar Jar Binks. This figurine is part of the Black Series collection to commemorate 50 years of LucasFilm. Even though Jar Jar hasn’t even been with us for even half that time yet, it somehow feels like it has been hundreds and hundreds of years. You can get your 6 inch tall buddy at Best Buy for $16.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $14 Star Wars - The Black Series Jar Jar Binks Everyone's favorite senator

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/14/2021 and updated with new information on 03/18/2022.