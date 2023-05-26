Out of the many savings offered at retailers across the board this Memorial Day, Best Buy has incredible deals that will keep you entertained with long-lasting tech, home appliances, and more this upcoming holiday weekend. Most notably, carry your work to the park with up to $500 off Windows laptops, and you won’t want to miss even bigger savings of up to $850 off on select Samsung appliances.

Save on Select Items on Memorial Day | Best Buy

Save even more this weekend until Monday with up to $150 off on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers to keep your home clean and fresh for many seasons to come. Stay connected with $70 off the new Sony Linkbuds S wireless noise-canceling earbuds, comfortable enough for 6 hours of play, instantly on, and immensely comfortable wear.