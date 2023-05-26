Summer is upon us. Do your favorite summer outfits still hold up? Or do they need re-examining? Maybe you want to pack an extra pair of shorts for vacation—because, as the Beach Boys say, god only knows what you’ll get up to. Luckily, until June 1 you can take 60% off sitewide at Jachs NY for some sweet, sweet summer buys.

Memorial Day Sale | 60% Off Sitewide | Jachs NY

Inside the sale, you’ll find staple polos, outdoor dinner staples, and camp shirts for days. Not to mention shorts. Shorts! Check out some of our favorite picks below. And, as always, free returns.

Advertisement

A classic, lightweight, 100% c otton polo for the dressy-casual dockside occasions. You’re not on a boat, but you’re next to a boat, you know? The contrasting bits on the collar and sleeves add a bit of personality to it.

Advertisement Advertisement

These shorts have a safe, comfortable, and inoffensive 9" inseam. Because you don’t have to take fashion risks everywhere. The Jachs NY “Tech S horts” have a slight stretch to them, and are designed to move with you.

Advertisement

Now, camp shirts are a whole thing right now. Lighter weight than a short sleeve button down, a jaunty bifrucated collar, and usually a playful pattern. This one is the epitome of a camp shirt—and its linen-cotton blend gives it some fun texture.

Advertisement

Beach til 4, dinner at 5—these pants pull a whole look together after a long day outdoors. A relaxed linen blend give these tailored pants a summery flair. They wouldn’t be bad travel pants either.

Advertisement

Now these shorts? These shorts are the party. A 7" inseam and a fun tropical pattern bring life to any old t-shirt you choose to wear with them. They’re 2% spandex and 98% cotton: so they have structure, and stretch.