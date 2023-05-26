Summer is upon us. Do your favorite summer outfits still hold up? Or do they need re-examining? Maybe you want to pack an extra pair of shorts for vacation—because, as the Beach Boys say, god only knows what you’ll get up to. Luckily, until June 1 you can take 60% off sitewide at Jachs NY for some sweet, sweet summer buys.
Memorial Day Sale | 60% Off Sitewide | Jachs NY
Inside the sale, you’ll find staple polos, outdoor dinner staples, and camp shirts for days. Not to mention shorts. Shorts! Check out some of our favorite picks below. And, as always, free returns.
Slate Luxe Cotton Interlock Polo Shirt | $39
A classic, lightweight, 100% cotton polo for the dressy-casual dockside occasions. You’re not on a boat, but you’re next to a boat, you know? The contrasting bits on the collar and sleeves add a bit of personality to it.
Dark Navy Performance Tech Short | $38
These shorts have a safe, comfortable, and inoffensive 9" inseam. Because you don’t have to take fashion risks everywhere. The Jachs NY “Tech Shorts” have a slight stretch to them, and are designed to move with you.
Tropical Print Rayon Short Sleeve Camp Shirt | $38
Now, camp shirts are a whole thing right now. Lighter weight than a short sleeve button down, a jaunty bifrucated collar, and usually a playful pattern. This one is the epitome of a camp shirt—and its linen-cotton blend gives it some fun texture.
Indigo Linen Blend Pull on Beach Pant | $48
Beach til 4, dinner at 5—these pants pull a whole look together after a long day outdoors. A relaxed linen blend give these tailored pants a summery flair. They wouldn’t be bad travel pants either.
Navy Printed Stretch Twill Pull on Dock Short | $38
Now these shorts? These shorts are the party. A 7" inseam and a fun tropical pattern bring life to any old t-shirt you choose to wear with them. They’re 2% spandex and 98% cotton: so they have structure, and stretch.