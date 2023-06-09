Everyone knows earbuds are awesome — an essential part of your daily tech routine. The hard part is finding the right fit, with the right specs, at the right price. That’s where this sale from Google comes in. For a limited time, they’re selling their highly rated Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Cance ling Earbuds for $160 at both Best Buy and Amazon (that’s $40 off the normal price).

Google Pixel Buds Pro Earbuds | Save up to $40 | Best Buy

Google Pixel Buds Pro Earbuds | Save up to $40 | Amazon

These earbuds are rated 4.5 out of five stars on both sites, with glowing reviews from buyers on their immersive sound, noise cancellation, and battery life. Even the fit has people raving. “I can wholeheartedly say that these are among the best set of earbuds I have ever used,” wrote one happy customer. Another called them “the most wonderful piece of tech I could have ever purchased,” adding that they blow the competition “outta the water.” Check out the $40 off sale on the Google Pixel Buds Pro at Best Buy and Amazon, just in time for Father’s Day.