Meet Your 2023 Fitness Goals With Sunny Health & Fitness

Sunny Health & Fitness Sale | Amazon

It’s the beginning of 2023 which means we’ve all decided this is the year we get in shape. It’s time to develop and maintain that regular workout schedule and stick to it.

Last year, I finally was able to really hunker down and stay with a regimen I really liked. I realized I absolutely hate going to the gym. I don’t like working out in front of crowds, having to leave the house when it’s rainy or cold, and having to drive somewhere to work out is just an extra hurdle for me to get over in actually committing to working out that day. I decided to get myself a rowing machine and I couldn’t be happier with that decision. Now I can get a full-body workout in right from my bedroom and I’ve been doing so three to four times a week for the better part of a year.

If you’re looking for that hack to get you working out more regularly, maybe it’s just that you need to invest in some home equipment. Sunny Health & Fitness have a number of bikes, treadmills, rowing machines, and more on sale right now. Start off 2023 right with you’re own little home gym.

Increase or decrease eight levels of magnetic resistance to get in the best workout for your fitness level. The rowing machine is 40% off right now.

Get a workout in while working at your desk. This compact elliptical is great for small apartments and for making the best use of your time. It’s 17% off at the moment.

This best-seller stair stepper can help you get a comprehensible upper-body workout done in even the tightest of spaces—just $63.

Staying on theme for compact equipment, this treadmill can easily be stored under your bed when not in use and makes for a great companion with a standing desk to get some steps in while you work. Right now it’s 20% off.

If you have the space to accommodate, having a power rack at home is one of the best ways to get a full-body workout in. Squats are a crucial exercise to keep up with and if you get yourself a bench, you can use this rack for bench presses and related exercises as well.

Work that core with bends, twists, sit-ups, and hyperextension. You can even use this setup for dips as well—16% off at the moment.

Work out your arms and legs together with a recumbent bike and burn calories while you’re doing it for 10% off.

This exercise bike uses magnetic resistance to fully control your workout intensity. Right now it’s 8% off.

Use the tension knob to provide multi-variable levels of resistance. This elliptical is 10% off right now.

The flat bench with dumbbells is one of the most versatile and cost-effective ways to get a workout in at home. And right now, this bench is 21% off.