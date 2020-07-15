Meet the Oral Sex Simulator That One Reviewer Said Was "10/10 For Me!"

Womanizer Liberty Image : Bellesa ( Other

As our period of social distancing and quarantine isolation drags on, we’ll be bringing you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your solo sex life buzzing along, or to spice things up for couples (or thruples or etc, etc, etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is the Womanizer Liberty from Bellesa.

The Womanizer Liberty is a clitoral stimulator that’s designed to mimic the experience of having oral sex performed on you. It’s very similar in function to the uber-popular Satisfyer Pro 2, which was reviewed here recently, but it’s smaller and better designed, making for a more versatile experience.

SPOILER ALERT: In testing, we liked the Womanizer Liberty even more than the Satisfyer, which we quite liked! To quote one of the testers, the Womanizer Liberty was a “10/10 for me!”

The Womanizer Liberty retails for $99, but Inventory readers can get 20% off by using the code INVENTORY.

The Details

Image : Womanizer

The Womanizer Liberty is a vaginal oral sex simulator; it’s only intended for external use, so unlike blended toys like rabbits, it doesn’t offer penetration or G-spot stimulation. But if you prefer to orgasm from clitoral stimulation alone, want something to mimic the feeling of having oral sex performed on you, with or without a partner, or want a toy for times when you can’t use something insertable, for example, while using menstrual products like tampons, this will be a great sex toy for you.



Here are some specs: Liberty does its thing through a patented “Pleasure Air Technology”—it uses a combination of suction and massaging airwaves to stimulate the clitoris and other external parts. It has six intensity levels that are controlled by easy-to-use buttons on the unit’s handle.

Unlike the Satisfyer, Liberty is lightweight and compact, making it a much better candidate for both couples play and for travel—one of the design features I liked best was its magnetic cover, which keeps the toy closed for hygienic storage and transportation. Cleanup, also, is very easy: The silicone cap is removable and can be washed with regular soap and water, or with any toy cleaner that is safe to use on silicone.

Liberty is waterproof and rechargeable; the only true flaw with this toy, and it’s not a dealbreaker by any stretch of the imagination, is that the charging cord is short, and the magnetic attachment isn’t strong enough—combined with a lack of a charging indicator light, you could easily end up with a dead toy come go time.

Who Is Liberty Womanizer For?

Image : Womanizer

Just like Satisfyer Pro 2, Liberty Womanizer is designed to stimulate the clit in the way a tongue would—it mimics the experience of having oral sex performed on you. Unlike Satisfyer, however, Womanizer offers a bit more versatility of use: You can explore other areas with it and, more importantly, its design makes it much, much more conducive to use during couples or group play.



With that said, Womanizer and other similar oral sex simulators are not insertable toys and should only be used externally.

What the Test Vaginas Thought

Image : Womanizer

Once again, I assembled The Test Vaginas (The T.V.s) to help bring you this review. We had A LOT to say about the Womanizer Liberty, so let’s get right to it.



The Test Vaginas’ names have been changed for privacy reasons.

Jolie: Hi hello I am seeking your Womanizer Liberty thoughts!



Teresa: Love the sucky! Love the compact size! Love the case! 10/10 for me!

Dina: Oh yes! It lays in a shell??? Yep! Really liked her (him?)

Teresa: The staple looking one.

Dina: Great size, pretty quiet I think? Fun, easy settings. All around great for personal use!

Teresa: Yes very quiet—LOVE that.

Jolie: I recently tested a toy that was like banging an outboard motor, so HARD AGREE on the quietness factor being a huge point in Liberty’s favor.

Dina: It’s also nice and simple, like, it’s not trying too hard and gets the job done—while also being kinda cute! I see this as a great first-timer toy. Don’t you think??? Like someone’s first sex toy?

Teresa: Yes! I like the light [Ed: The interior of the suction-y bit lights up when the toy is turned on, giving off a sort of glow-in-the-dark light]—it makes navigating in the dark easy lol—and it has just the right amount of intensity options.

Jolie: Okay, so we agree that this is a great “Baby’s First Sex Toy” but what about couples play? We didn’t at all like the Satisfyer for couples, but can you see using Liberty for couples use, or do you think it’s a solo-only toy?

Teresa: Yes to couples use! It’s small enough to fit in between you and also hard to fuck up for dudes who are clueless (lol)(sorry). It’s also easy to hold and doesn’t really slip around, plus it’s so non-threatening looking—like, you don’t have to full-on mount it, etc.

Dina: I don’t see it being incorporated during sex.

Teresa: Yeah I disagree. Can def. be incorporated.

Jolie: Oh my God are we fighting?

Dina: It’s only big enough to hold one side while only one person uses it.

Teresa: Hold one side?

Jolie: Wait. When I say “couples use” I mean one partner using it on the other—you know that right??? Not, like, both people using it.

Dina: 😂

Jolie: Does that change your mind at all?

Dina: Maybe? I see, like, boring sex couples using something like this to help out the person in the relationship who can’t get their girl to orgasm?

Teresa: I feel like it’s perfect for doggy style or spooning sex.

Jolie: Yes!!

Dina: Yes^

Jolie: Crying.

Teresa: It would be great for less adventurous couples who need to spice it up.

Dina: Yeah this is for the boring sex couples I think. I stand by that.

Jolie: Fair enough.

Dina: I think fun couples would want a more fun looking toy ... that also sticks something up someone’s ass!

Jolie: Oh my God hahaha!!! (I’ve got some of those on deck for testing).