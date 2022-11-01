MobyFox

Your cousin is hard to buy for, but he loves the Spider-Man franchise and has an Apple Watch. We got you: MobyFox makes tech accessories for the fan who has everything else—the movies, the action figures, the whole nine yards. MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. With 3D silicone details, leather bands, and vivid colors , these bands make a statement—and make a great gift for the fandom-obsessed in your life. It’s never been easier for them to wear their favorite movie on their sleeve.