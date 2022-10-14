Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 | $59 | StackSocial



Whether you’re repainting a room in your home, painting on canvas, or working to create something digitally, knowing precisely what color you need to be working with can be crucially helpful information. The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 can color match to over 1 00,000 brand name paint colors from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams, or to RGB HEX, CMYK, & LAB colors. and it does it all with just a little device that can fit in your pocket. Take it with you when looking for colors that inspire you or simply just use it on your existing wall because you forgot the name of the paint you first used years ago and are just looking to retouch. Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for just $59.