Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (N intendo Switch) | $40 | Amazon



In the first year of the Nintendo Switch, gamers were introduced to a pretty unlikely crossover. The Rabbids who spun off from the Rayman series were getting to share the screen with Mario himself. More surprisingly, Nintendo was letting Ubisoft develop a Mario game. And perhaps even more surprisingly, the game was real freaking good. With all those things considered, however, it’s now not that surprising to see it’s received a sequel. The game is more of the same which is anything but a bad thing. You’ll control Mario, the Rabbids, and friends in turn-based tactical combat on a grid similar to that of the X-COM series. Also, Mario has a gun. Get Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $20 off today.