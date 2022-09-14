Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $60 | Amazon

In the first year of the Nintendo Switch, gamers were introduced to a pretty unlikely crossover. The Rabbids who spun off from the Rayman series were getting to share the screen with Mario himself. M ore surprisingly , Nintendo was letting Ubisoft develop a Mario game. And perhaps even more surprisingly , the game was real freaking good. With all those things considered, however, it’s now not that surprising to see we’re getting a sequel. The game looks to be more of the same which is anything but a bad thing. You’ll control Mario, the Rabbids, and friends in turn-based tactical combat on a grid similar to that of the X-COM series. Also, Mario has a gun. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is releasing on Nintendo Switch on October 20. Pre-orders are open now.