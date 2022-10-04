Isiler Pasta Machine | $32 | 44% Off | Amazon

Congrats! You’re currently a student of the art of making pasta. From simple ingredients like flour, eggs, and salt, to a pile of carbohydrates dressed in sauce on your plate, pasta is a multi-step process that requires culinary mastery and a grandmother ’s rigorous approval . Take some of the labor out of pasta with this 44% off pasta machine, which presses and cuts the pasta noodles for you. Different width settings let you cut spaghetti (roundish ), fettuccini (flat), and lasagna (more flat), as well as other shapes and styles. The smoothness of the stainless steel pasta rollers give pasta a perfect consistency when cooked al dente. Less hard work, but just the same amount of love put into your pasta dishes. Bon appé tit!