Makeup Setting Sprays with SPF Are Hard to Find (But We Found Them!)

“Have you ever used a setting spray with SPF?”

I get asked a lot of questions in my line of work, but this recent question from a friend caught me off guard: Not only have I not used a setting spray with SPF, it hadn’t even occurred to me that such a thing might exist. But it would make so much sense for such a thing to exist! Here’s why: Makeup setting spray is a liquid product that’s meant to be misted over the face after you’ve applied your makeup (they generally use PVP or acrylate as the “fixing” agent) that keeps makeup from smearing or running when you sweat. But weirdly, while there are hundreds of setting sprays on the market, there seem to be very few that contain SPF. But some do! And we’ve rounded them up for you.

Makeup Setting Sprays from SPF 30 to SPF 50

Coola Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Graphic : Jolie Kerr

So right, it turns out that makeup setting sprays that also double as sunblock aren’t super easy to find. But I was able to round up four good options—all from skincare lines I’m familiar with and feel comfortable recommending even without the benefit of having personally tried these. Do you have a favorite makeup setting spray with SPF that I missed? Tell us in the comments!



Coola Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Supergoop! Defense Refresh SPF 40 (Re)setting Mist Mini

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray

Ulta Beauty SPF 50 Sunscreen Rose Water Setting Spray

Setting Powders with SPF

Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 Graphic : Jolie Kerr

Setting powders with SPF are also hard to find, but they do exist. You’ll lose some of the on-the-go convenience factor of a small spray bottle, but if you prefer a powder, you prefer a powder! Go forth and dust yourself.



Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20

Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense, SPF 30

SUPERGOOP! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45

SPF Skincare Sets

Supergoop! Jet Set SPF Travel Kit Graphic : Jolie Kerr

Gift sets are a good way to try out a few products without committing big bucks. They’re also a good way to end up with a lot of crap you don’t need or want, so cast a critical eye on them before purchasing! But, in my research into setting sprays, I noticed that some of the skincare lines that offer products with built-in SPF offer what look like actually good and worth-your-money sets.



Kate Somerville Glow and Go Set

This set includes a daily foaming cleanser and a makeup setting spray with SPF 50.

Supergoop! Jet Set SPF Travel Kit



This travel-sized set includes a lightweight face and body lotion in SPF 50, as well as a face primer and a makeup setting spray in SPF 40.