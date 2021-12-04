MAC Hypnotizing Holiday Kiss Of Magic Lip Set (3-Piece) | $21 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND

If you’re a makeup lover, you know that MAC’s lipsticks are some of the best around. Try three of MAC’s most beloved formulas in shades that’ll match all your holiday outfits. Try the Love Me Lipstick in Bated Breath for a soft and lightweight application in a brownish red. T he Powder Kiss Lipstick in Devoted to Chili is a blurry, smooth take on a bright red-orange, perfect for late fall. The Retro Matte Lipstick comes in Ruby Woo, a bright red pigment with a sleek matte finish. Most MAC lipsticks are about $20 a piece, so don’t miss out on what’s basically a three-for-one deal at Macy’s today.